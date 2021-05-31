Reflect — Simulacra Beauty Series

A year behind closed doors. A world once fast and busy unexpectedly slowed down. Now is the time to look inward, reflect and tune in to your senses.

Simulacra Beauty explores female beauty in the Metaverse* where customizing your visual appearance in a distinctive and vibrant way is the norm.

Part of my Genesis NFT drop on Foundation

