Kaloian Toshev

Reflect — Simulacra Beauty Series

Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev
  • Save
Reflect — Simulacra Beauty Series cryptoart nftart nft digital painting abstract abstract art digitalart painting drawing portrait art artwork girl
Download color palette

A year behind closed doors. A world once fast and busy unexpectedly slowed down. Now is the time to look inward, reflect and tune in to your senses.

Simulacra Beauty explores female beauty in the Metaverse* where customizing your visual appearance in a distinctive and vibrant way is the norm.

Part of my Genesis NFT drop on Foundation
https://foundation.app/mzkvisuals

Follow me for latest updates on IG
https://instagram.com/mzkvisuals

Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev

More by Kaloian Toshev

View profile
    • Like