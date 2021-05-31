Reflect — Simulacra Beauty Series

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A year behind closed doors. A world once fast and busy unexpectedly slowed down. Now is the time to look inward, reflect and tune in to your senses.
Simulacra Beauty explores female beauty in the Metaverse* where customizing your visual appearance in a distinctive and vibrant way is the norm.
Part of my Genesis NFT drop on Foundation
https://foundation.app/mzkvisuals
Follow me for latest updates on IG
https://instagram.com/mzkvisuals