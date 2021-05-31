Landing Page for Real Estate Brokers & Agents

Trending designs to inspire you
Landing Page Design Concept for: Real Estate Broker and Agents.
This particular design is for the top level of the industry that mostly closes major deals like hundred of millions of dollars. The design consideration here is to look it look elegant and timeless.
You can view my process here. https://fb.watch/5R0Bn3W71K/
