Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yam Zara

Landing Page for Real Estate Brokers & Agents

Yam Zara
Yam Zara
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page for Real Estate Brokers & Agents realestateagent realestatelife broker realestate uidesigner marketing visualdesign landingpage webdesigner uidesign webdesign website
Landing Page for Real Estate Brokers & Agents realestateagent realestatelife broker realestate uidesigner marketing visualdesign landingpage webdesigner uidesign webdesign website
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Copy 2.jpg
  2. 2.jpg

Landing Page Design Concept for: Real Estate Broker and Agents.

This particular design is for the top level of the industry that mostly closes major deals like hundred of millions of dollars. The design consideration here is to look it look elegant and timeless.

You can view my process here. https://fb.watch/5R0Bn3W71K/

Want to work with me?
Message me and let's make something awesome.

Follow me.
www.yamzara.com
www.behance.net/yamzara
www.instagram.com/yam_zara

Olivia.jpg
7 MB
Download
Yam Zara
Yam Zara
Creating designs that empower, enrich and delight people.
Hire Me

More by Yam Zara

View profile
    • Like