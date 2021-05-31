winmal

Instagram Post Design | for Those Who Love Ice Cream & Humanity

the campaign design concept for ice cream company to support our friends #blacklivesmatter. this is for those who love ice cream and humanity!
see the full image on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/105391889/IG-Post-Design-IceCreamLivesMatter-BlackLivesMatter

Posted on May 31, 2021
