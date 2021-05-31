Marcin Krupiński

Lonico Loans - iOS App Screens

Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
Hire Me
  • Save
Lonico Loans - iOS App Screens light calendar app mobile interface loan finance design branding ui ux date picker chart diagram material credit card money iphone ios filter
Lonico Loans - iOS App Screens light calendar app mobile interface loan finance design branding ui ux date picker chart diagram material credit card money iphone ios filter
Download color palette
  1. Lonico-apps-compilation-Color-01-1600x1200.png
  2. Lonico-apps-compilation-Gray-02-1600x1200.png

Another collection from Lonico. This time compilation of screens designed for iOS app in 2 color styles (👉 swap to see next).

Lonico offers loans for customers using modern ways of communication.

--
👋 Follow me and check out my other media:
mkrupinski.pl & Behance.

6d462f5c60ecd52c7a6e75fe4300ca4e
Rebound of
Lonico loans – New Dashboard – v2
By Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
👋 Hello.
Hire Me

More by Marcin Krupiński

View profile
    • Like