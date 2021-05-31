Cinostudio

Pencil & Watercolor Photoshop Action

Cinostudio
Cinostudio
  • Save
Pencil & Watercolor Photoshop Action pencil drawing pencil watercolors watercolor illustration watercolor art watercolor painting watercolor photoshop photoshop art photoshop action photoshop editing effect effects photography manipulation realistic digital photomanipulation professional action
Download color palette

🎦🎦 Download Effect 🎦🎦

Pencil n Watercolor Photoshop Action transforms your photos into realistic pencil sketch and watercolor artworks in just a few clicks. The action works best with landscapes, portraits, inanimate objects and other photos. The final composition is fully layered and provides lots of effects and customization. The action also creates 10 color presets to apply with a single click. It's super easy to use and save yourself hours of work.

Cinostudio
Cinostudio

More by Cinostudio

View profile
    • Like