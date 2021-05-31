Digital marketing social media post design

Trending designs to inspire you
Social Media Post Template...........
This is a clean eye-catchy professional Marketing social media post template suitable for all businesses. Easy to edit, all you need to know the very basics of Photoshop to change the text, Photos, Color, and everything.
>Template Features:
Fully Editable Template
Ai Files
Size: 1200×1200 Pixels (RGB Color, 300 Dpi)
Well Organized & Easy to edit
Image is not included
Font (Free)- Oswald
>If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much.
Thank you.
