This is my new project for my client. This is a skincare logo. I did latter S with a woman face. see the more color variation. you can go Below 👇

👌 https://rb.gy/kjb7br 👌

How is that?

Please don't forget to comments below 👇👇

If you like this and want an amazing logo for your business please order below 👇👇

👌 https://rb.gy/m1ddsn 👌

🙏 Thanks 🙏