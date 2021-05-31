Theo Oing

Baja "Radioactive" Blast Doughnut

Baja "Radioactive" Blast Doughnut practice doughnut
Hi Dribbblers!

I've been recently learning how to use Blender and have been following Blender Guru's doughnut (donut?) tutorials! Here's a practice run where I made the basic donut while having a bit of fun with some of the settings!

Posted on May 31, 2021
