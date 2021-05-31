Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI/UX Kits

Greco Wallet Mobile App

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Greco Wallet Mobile App gradient blur gradient ui ux ui design ux design mobil app blur minimal simple 3d illustration 3d illustration clean chart progress bar card dashboard
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Greco Wallet Mobile App with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

2 Files, 375x812px.
Lost of layered Photoshop file.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized Sketch.
Exclusively designed for Sketch.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like