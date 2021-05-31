UI/UX Kits

Finance Dashboard UI Kit

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Finance Dashboard UI Kit gradient blur gradient ui ux ui design ux design mobil app blur minimal simple 3d illustration 3d illustration clean chart progress bar card dashboard
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

FinWave - Finance Dashboard UI Kit with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

1 Sketch, 1440x1160px.
Lost of layered Sketch files.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized Sketch.
Exclusively designed for Sketch.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like