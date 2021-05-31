Ibukun damilare

Clothes donation app

Ibukun damilare
Ibukun damilare
  • Save
Clothes donation app online mobile ios figma app design dribbble ux design product design ui ux ui design clean graphic design illustration website app ux minimal typography ui design
Download color palette

This is a simple donating page for donating clothes to people either by donating the clothes directly or paying to donate just for clothes

Your feedbacks would be nice 🔥

Ibukun damilare
Ibukun damilare
Like