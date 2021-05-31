AVANTE - Art Magazine Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿
AVANTE - Mulipurpose Magazine Template for Adobe InDesign. Design for multipurpose magazine. Perfect for your business and to promote your next publication. Build in A4 & US letter format, Easy to use. Compatible with Adobe CS4 or latest version.