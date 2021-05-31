Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Эльмар Гусейнов

Shop

Эльмар Гусейнов
Эльмар Гусейнов
Shop dailyui012 air purifier community item card shop minimalism minimalistic light simple minimal dailyui web flat ui design
Simple, minimalistic shopping cart page. in this project, I decided to cut off everything unnecessary, leaving only the most important. The product is close-up, simple description and the price is immediately visible.
P.S. I understand that this project is not functional and sells poorly. These are just experiments with minimalism and simplicity.

Эльмар Гусейнов
Эльмар Гусейнов

