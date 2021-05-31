Tuhina Tali

Mock logo design

Tuhina Tali
Tuhina Tali
  • Save
Mock logo design app branding social media design minimal logo design logo illustration logodesign typography design
Download color palette

A logo for a mock video making business named shoot and share, hence emphasizing on the letter 'S'.

Tuhina Tali
Tuhina Tali

More by Tuhina Tali

View profile
    • Like