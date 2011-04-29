Brian Son

Missed connections, no. 1

Missed connections offers so much interpretations...personal exploration of type and layout. Wondering whether to run with my own handwriting (featured here) or utilize different hand styles and digital typefaces.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
