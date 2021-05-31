Spidi | Koch Type

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Curvy and with verve, like a circus should be, Spidi is very seductive. Spidi is a display typeface, useful for headlines, or short to medium lengths texts. From the adventurous eye of the lowercase ‘e’ to the curly ‘g’, Spidi features delicate hairlines for maximum contrasts. The love for the circus, to forget everyday life and sometimesembrace ideas around the world.