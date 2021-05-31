Spidi | Koch Type

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Curvy and with verve, like a circus should be, Spidi is very seductive. Spidi is a display typeface, useful for headlines, or short to medium lengths texts. From the adventurous eye of the lowercase ‘e’ to the curly ‘g’, Spidi features delicate hairlines for maximum contrasts. The love for the circus, to forget everyday life and sometimesembrace ideas around the world.