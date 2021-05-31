Landis Blair

The Refinement Tree

The Refinement Tree
A shattering blow met his arm,
Causing young Simon alarm.
Fur, drool, and sticks
With affectionate licks–
He forgot his loyal friend's charm.

Another page from The Refinement Tree, which is one of the stories in my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com

