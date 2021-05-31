Music concert App

Hello Players! 🏀

I think that most of you know how difficult it can be to find interesting concerts. I decided to create an app to make it as enjoyable as possible.

Therefore, here is my latest concept - an app for discover the most interesting music events and get personalised recommendations. It also allows you to check the event details, buy a ticket and keep it on the app.

With this app you will be able to keep up to date with all interesting music events.

