Music concert App

Hello Players! 🏀
I think that most of you know how difficult it can be to find interesting concerts. I decided to create an app to make it as enjoyable as possible.
Therefore, here is my latest concept - an app for discover the most interesting music events and get personalised recommendations. It also allows you to check the event details, buy a ticket and keep it on the app.
With this app you will be able to keep up to date with all interesting music events.
•
Show some love ❤️ if you like it.