Hey there, amazing designer!
Here is the full view of a Video Streaming Platform. Hope you guys will love this.
Don't forget to share your thought. Feedback and appreciation is always welcome :D
If you have any ideas to visualize, I'm available here.
Send me a mail at: ronymondol181@gmail.com
Thank you!