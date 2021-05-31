My account : E-cart

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi!
This is my Day 6 project of DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint !
Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile?
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - Figma