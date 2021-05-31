Isometric MacBook Clay Mockup

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍

♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️



Features

- Smart object layers (simply double click layer, place design, and save)

- High resolution 6000x4000 px 300 dpi

- Change the color of the MacBook to any color

- All object & shadows isolated

- All mockups and items can be moved around creating their own unique scenes :)