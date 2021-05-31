Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mockup Templates

Isometric MacBook Clay Mockup

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates
  • Save
Isometric MacBook Clay Mockup website webpage web ux ui presentation theme macbook mac laptop display simple clean realistic phone mockup smartphone device mockup abstract phone
Download color palette

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️

Features

- Smart object layers (simply double click layer, place design, and save)
- High resolution 6000x4000 px 300 dpi
- Change the color of the MacBook to any color
- All object & shadows isolated
- All mockups and items can be moved around creating their own unique scenes :)

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates

More by Mockup Templates

View profile
    • Like