Anti-Police Militarization

This was a part of a mini-series design project. The goal was to create a design around a specific song and make two designs for each the sound of the music video and the lyrics of the song. I selected “Style” by Foster The People. Large yellow and pink smudges are illustrative of the grungy sound of the song. Yet, the distinct bright circles and other shapes demonstrate the more pop-ish elements of the song. Within the photo used, the head of one of the figures has been photoshopped off and replaced by a spray-painted frowny face. This is representative of Gen Z activism, which sometimes must take more creative, unconventional forms such as street art. The masked, armed figure which the spray paint partially covers questions the reactions and impacts of armed protesters. Further, the solid pink bar and yellow zig-zag lines imitate the solid formations of riot police against the less formal nature of protesters.