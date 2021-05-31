For the second year in a row, I designed a book cover for the university of Iowa Translate Iowa Project, a collection of poetry translated into many different languages. Two key themes from the poetry drove my visual decision: lost memory+loneliness and returning home+growth. I thought a wilted rose on the cover, having journeyed through the poetry, found revived on the back cover was the perfect visual metaphor.

Want to see an in-depth case study on how I made this? Check it out on my portfolio: https://izzywootonn.com/boundless-book-cover

Created March 2021.