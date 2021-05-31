kashish sharma

Mentor finder app design concept

Mentor finder app design concept
I want to focus a lot more on creating realistic designs apart from work that's just pretty.Here's one of them.It's a shot for a mentor finder app.

As u can see the first screen doesn't really pop. It's a simple and clean design- Nothing too fancy and distracting.

Posted on May 31, 2021
