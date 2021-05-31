Laundry App Onboarding

This laundry app is fast and user-friendly. This app enables the users to view and book any type of laundry services and user can schedule the pickup and deliver as per the user convenience. Date and time selection features are also available. This app keeps history of your orders. This app enables the users to view the current status of the active order.

I'm available for new projects.

Info2ashik@gmail.com

Follow Me On:

LinkedIn | Instagram