Izzy Wootonn

Podcast Cover Art: Monica Andrew Podcast

Izzy Wootonn
Izzy Wootonn
Hire Me
  • Save
Podcast Cover Art: Monica Andrew Podcast lightbulb cover art podcast cover art podcast flat design yellow colorful illustrator fun simple design
Download color palette

I created a simple yet bold and fun design for a client looking to start her own podcast.

Want to see an in-depth case study on how I made this? Check it out on my portfolio: https://izzywootonn.com/monica-andrew-podcast

Want to find my design in the wild? Listen to Monica's podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2H2ahbyvHYMALCexde86lp?si=0GdSPoNORDa4oCl3SwzATg

Created Jan 2021.

Izzy Wootonn
Izzy Wootonn
Welcome to the home of all my most recent work!
Hire Me

More by Izzy Wootonn

View profile
    • Like