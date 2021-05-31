Podcast Cover Art: Monica Andrew Podcast

Trending designs to inspire you
I created a simple yet bold and fun design for a client looking to start her own podcast.
Want to see an in-depth case study on how I made this? Check it out on my portfolio: https://izzywootonn.com/monica-andrew-podcast
Want to find my design in the wild? Listen to Monica's podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2H2ahbyvHYMALCexde86lp?si=0GdSPoNORDa4oCl3SwzATg
Created Jan 2021.