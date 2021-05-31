Ahtashamul Haque

Logo & Business Card Design for "Blue Hours Photography" by @haq

"Blue Hours Photography" is a Wedding Photography agency. This Logo & Business card was designed by @haqueyourdesign.
Concept:
Logo: The logo consists of a shutter which is surrounded by a wedding ring. Besides the logo, the agency name is given in a delightful font.
Business Card: The business card is very simple yet gorgeous.

