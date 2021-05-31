Joshua: Bible Study Booklet

This was my second layout project for the women's ministry of Veritas Church - a five-week Bible study printed and made into a spiral-bound booklet for the students to fill out and take notes in. This is a sample from the fourth week of the study. Each table was custom-made and each question was spaced with careful consideration of the length of the expected answer. The cover illustration was designed in Illustrator and Photoshop, and the layout created in InDesign.

Created May 2021.