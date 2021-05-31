Paperless Brandmark

Hello Dribbble,

From the get-go we knew Paperless was about making a tedious and nerve wrecking process more simple. Our brandmark reflects that. No bells and whistles – plain functionality.

We went through a long drafting period and many iterations until we hit something. With a shape so basic you are not exactly re-inventing the wheel, yet we saw meaning that would fit our vision.

Early on we thought about how we could fit the idea of "less" into visual form. Less paper, less time-consuming, and fewer headaches due to an overdose of outdated contract work.

The mathematical less-than sign came to mind. We have linked this idea with the representation of a folded sheet of paper, resulting in what you can see above!

Felix.

