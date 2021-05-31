Reasonable Faith: Teaching Series Graphic

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This graphic was designed for Veritas Church's youth ministry Bible teaching series over various arguments for and against the faith. It was designed to be displayed on a TV screen behind the speaker on a small stage to serve as an appealing but non-distracting visual to ground and support the message. I designed a magnifying glass, movie camera, scale, microscope, and the cosmos to all be circling and scrutinizing the Resurrection Tomb, a core symbol of the Christian faith, since the series was tackling these 5 topics:
- The Cosmological Argument for God’s Existence
- The Moral Argument for God’s Existence
- The Question, “Hasn’t Science Disproved God?”
- The Intelligent Design of God: Seeing God’s Fingerprint in Art, Movies, and Music
- The Historicity + Importance of Jesus’ Resurrection
Created April 2021.