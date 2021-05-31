Reasonable Faith: Teaching Series Graphic

This graphic was designed for Veritas Church's youth ministry Bible teaching series over various arguments for and against the faith. It was designed to be displayed on a TV screen behind the speaker on a small stage to serve as an appealing but non-distracting visual to ground and support the message. I designed a magnifying glass, movie camera, scale, microscope, and the cosmos to all be circling and scrutinizing the Resurrection Tomb, a core symbol of the Christian faith, since the series was tackling these 5 topics:

- The Cosmological Argument for God’s Existence

- The Moral Argument for God’s Existence

- The Question, “Hasn’t Science Disproved God?”

- The Intelligent Design of God: Seeing God’s Fingerprint in Art, Movies, and Music

- The Historicity + Importance of Jesus’ Resurrection

Created April 2021.