Money 101: Visual Identity

I created a visual identity + informational social content for a new two-week class about money basics for the college ministry of Veritas Church - announced on social media and on-stage during church services. This simple-yet-edgy style is cohesive with the rest of the college ministry's brand (Salt Company Iowa City). The square and 16:9 compositions were used for Instagram posts and stories, while the third (1760x720) was custom-made for the large LED screen in the auditorium.
Created March 2021.