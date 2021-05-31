Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Banking Dashboard Design

Banking Dashboard Design banking finance baas charts signature credit card apple watch dashboard components app ux uiux ui web design web product design
  1. Banking - Mock UI - Thumb.jpg
  2. Banking - Mock UI - Dashboard.jpg
  3. Banking - Mock UI - Components.jpg

Used as part of the marketing site for a BaaS (Banking as a Service) platform.

We decided to use the simulated UI approach because we felt it helped communicate the core message: "Build any financial product, on any platform."

