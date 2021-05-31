Crypto Command - Crypto Exchange App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello, Dribbbles!
This is my recent design for Crypto Exchange App called CRYPTO COMMAND for a startup based in Ireland. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

I am available for new projects:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amr-shawki/
Or
eng.a.shawki11@gmail.com

