Seamless Social Post: Bible Study Announcement

These two complementary seamless social posts were designed for a social media announcement for the college freshmen bible study at Veritas Church. There were bible studies for both guys and girls, so I wanted to keep a cohesive look while tailoring each to the targeted audience. The goal of this seamless Instagram post was for each square half to stand alone as its own design, yet have a smooth transition and cohesive look when combined side-by-side, pictured here.

Created Feb 2021.