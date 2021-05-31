Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Seamless Social Post: Bible Study Announcement

Seamless Social Post: Bible Study Announcement design social media design social media christian bible layout type purple green seamless seamless social post social post bible study
These two complementary seamless social posts were designed for a social media announcement for the college freshmen bible study at Veritas Church. There were bible studies for both guys and girls, so I wanted to keep a cohesive look while tailoring each to the targeted audience. The goal of this seamless Instagram post was for each square half to stand alone as its own design, yet have a smooth transition and cohesive look when combined side-by-side, pictured here.

Created Feb 2021.

