Seamless Social Post: Bible Study Announcement

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These two complementary seamless social posts were designed for a social media announcement for the college freshmen bible study at Veritas Church. There were bible studies for both guys and girls, so I wanted to keep a cohesive look while tailoring each to the targeted audience. The goal of this seamless Instagram post was for each square half to stand alone as its own design, yet have a smooth transition and cohesive look when combined side-by-side, pictured here.
Created Feb 2021.