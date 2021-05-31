Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Splash screen for the slot game "Mister Chef"

The Mister Chef slot opens up the world of a fashionable restaurant to the players.

Tables with snow-white tablecloths are already ready to receive visitors. Cutlery sparkles, and candlelight is reflected in the thin glass of the glasses.

But the main thing is, of course, the cuisine. The chef and two restaurant employees are the characters of the slot.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

