Colossians: Teaching Series Graphic

This graphic was designed for Veritas Church's youth ministry Bible teaching series on the book of Colossians. It was designed to be displayed on a TV screen behind the speaker on a small stage to serve as an appealing but non-distracting visual to ground and support the message. I chose these elements since the series was centering around the Christ-hymn (Colossians 1:15-20) picturing Jesus as King, Creator, and Peacemaker through his Blood shed on the cross.
Created Jan 2021.