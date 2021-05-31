Izzy Wootonn

Colossians: Teaching Series Graphic

Colossians: Teaching Series Graphic blue purple gradient bible study scepter blood jesus christhymn colossians christian illustrator simple design
This graphic was designed for Veritas Church's youth ministry Bible teaching series on the book of Colossians. It was designed to be displayed on a TV screen behind the speaker on a small stage to serve as an appealing but non-distracting visual to ground and support the message. I chose these elements since the series was centering around the Christ-hymn (Colossians 1:15-20) picturing Jesus as King, Creator, and Peacemaker through his Blood shed on the cross.

Created Jan 2021.

