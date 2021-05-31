Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julia Möller

Carnival | Logo design brand identity

Carnival | Logo design brand identity brass knuckles frevo joy samba motiongraphics hands microphone pandeiro mask umbrella flag brazil brazilian carnvial logos logo design logo illustration flat design
There are many ways to celebrate the Carnival in Brazil. The concept of this logo was to highlight the essential tools of the Carnival, such as the musical instruments, the confetti, as well as iconic cultural elements like Frevo’s umbrella.

The Carnival also doesn't exist without the people, and so there are hands to hold the tools, shake the instruments, and move the party.

You can find more about the whole project at my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113609005/Carnival-logo-design-brand-identity

