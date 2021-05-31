Trending designs to inspire you
There are many ways to celebrate the Carnival in Brazil. The concept of this logo was to highlight the essential tools of the Carnival, such as the musical instruments, the confetti, as well as iconic cultural elements like Frevo’s umbrella.
The Carnival also doesn't exist without the people, and so there are hands to hold the tools, shake the instruments, and move the party.
You can find more about the whole project at my Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113609005/Carnival-logo-design-brand-identity