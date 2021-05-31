Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word

Trending designs to inspire you
This was my first layout project for the women's ministry of Veritas Church - a four-week bible study series done in "worksheet format" - printed front/back, meant to be put in a binder or folder. Fill-in-the-blank spaces for handwritten notes with careful consideration of the length of the expected answer. The illustration was designed in illustrator, and the layout created in InDesign.
Created Jan 2021.