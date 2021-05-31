Izzy Wootonn

Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word

Izzy Wootonn
Izzy Wootonn
Hire Me
  • Save
Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word bible design bible verse purple workbook type womens bible study bible study bible worksheet indesign design
Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word bible design bible verse purple workbook type womens bible study bible study bible worksheet indesign design
Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word bible design bible verse purple workbook type womens bible study bible study bible worksheet indesign design
Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word bible design bible verse purple workbook type womens bible study bible study bible worksheet indesign design
Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word bible design bible verse purple workbook type womens bible study bible study bible worksheet indesign design
Bible Study Worksheet: Your Story within God's Word bible design bible verse purple workbook type womens bible study bible study bible worksheet indesign design
Download color palette
  1. yourstorygodsword.jpg
  2. yourstorygodsword2.jpg
  3. yourstorygodsword3.jpg
  4. yourstorygodsword4.jpg
  5. yourstorygodsword5.jpg
  6. yourstorygodsword6.jpg

This was my first layout project for the women's ministry of Veritas Church - a four-week bible study series done in "worksheet format" - printed front/back, meant to be put in a binder or folder. Fill-in-the-blank spaces for handwritten notes with careful consideration of the length of the expected answer. The illustration was designed in illustrator, and the layout created in InDesign.

Created Jan 2021.

Izzy Wootonn
Izzy Wootonn
Welcome to the home of all my most recent work!
Hire Me

More by Izzy Wootonn

View profile
    • Like