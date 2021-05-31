Mr.Q

CardSpace

CardSpace mobile app design mobile ui mobile design south africa loyalty program loyalty rewards app
Hi, Bonjour, Unjani Everyone.

I'm super excited to be involved in a personal project that's launching soon. Meet CardSpace, a South African start-up that's helping users consolidate all their loyalty rewards into one single app. One app to track all your rewards programs.

http://meetcard.space/

**Role: Ideation, UX Research, User Testing, Visual Design, UI Design, Responsive Design, Developer Handover

My name is **Mr.Q** a remote Product Designer based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Working on something coolicious?

Feel free to contact me below:

💌Email Address:nqovun@gmail.com
🎈Portfolio: http://mrq.design
📃LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrq/

Thanks

