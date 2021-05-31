Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Bonjour, Unjani Everyone.
I'm super excited to be involved in a personal project that's launching soon. Meet CardSpace, a South African start-up that's helping users consolidate all their loyalty rewards into one single app. One app to track all your rewards programs.
http://meetcard.space/
**Role: Ideation, UX Research, User Testing, Visual Design, UI Design, Responsive Design, Developer Handover
---------------------------------------------
❤️❤️❤️❤️Press **L** to like my work.❤️❤️ ❤️❤️
My name is **Mr.Q** a remote Product Designer based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Working on something coolicious?
Feel free to contact me below:
💌Email Address:nqovun@gmail.com
🎈Portfolio: http://mrq.design
📃LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrq/
Thanks
Mr.Q