Wolt Mobile App Food Delivery Concept

There are so many apps at the market for food or grocery delivery that I cannot even count them all. Glovo, Pauza, Wolt, Doordash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, Bolt Food, Seamless, Postmates, goPuff, Instacart, and who knows how many more.

But, if I take everything together Wolt is a true winner for me because of super-low prices, high-quality customer support, and awesome back system in their application which makes it runs smooth and perfect.

Because of these things I wanted to make my version of the Wolt Food Delivery App. With some extra spices and details just to make it more "eye candy".

The main problem in this design is pictures of food. Not all restaurants are able to take a picture of their food like this. but... it is nice to live in a dream where you would be able to see and get the same food you saw in the app.