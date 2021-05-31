Interactive Webflow Mockup

Can you present your web designs in context to your clients without opening Photoshop?

Well, now you can! 🤓

Use this interactive Webflow presentation to put your web pages on a pedestal, and wow your clients!

Simply upload your images, videos or embedded code into this demo and hit Publish!

Live demo: https://interactivemockup.webflow.io/

Cloneable project:

https://webflow.com/website/Interactive-Presentation

I had a lot of fun building this, so if you found this useful, feel free to clone this, leave a like, and share it with a friend.

Cheers ✌️