Interactive Webflow Mockup

Can you present your web designs in context to your clients without opening Photoshop?
Well, now you can! 🤓
Use this interactive Webflow presentation to put your web pages on a pedestal, and wow your clients!
Simply upload your images, videos or embedded code into this demo and hit Publish!
Live demo: https://interactivemockup.webflow.io/
Cloneable project:
https://webflow.com/website/Interactive-Presentation
I had a lot of fun building this, so if you found this useful, feel free to clone this, leave a like, and share it with a friend.
Cheers ✌️
