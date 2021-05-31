Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interactive Webflow Mockup

Can you present your web designs in context to your clients without opening Photoshop?

Well, now you can! 🤓

Use this interactive Webflow presentation to put your web pages on a pedestal, and wow your clients!

Simply upload your images, videos or embedded code into this demo and hit Publish!

Live demo: https://interactivemockup.webflow.io/
Cloneable project:
https://webflow.com/website/Interactive-Presentation

I had a lot of fun building this, so if you found this useful, feel free to clone this, leave a like, and share it with a friend.

Cheers ✌️

Posted on May 31, 2021
UX Designer
