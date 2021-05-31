Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laura Mateos

Daily UI #5 App Icon

Daily UI #5 App Icon iconography logo ui design dailyui dailychallenge
Hello! This is the app icon I've designed for today's daily UI challenge. It's an icon for a recycling app and I wanted to convey the idea of ​​circularity and circular economy. I also used green because it's usually related to nature. I hope you liked it. Thanks!!

Posted on May 31, 2021
