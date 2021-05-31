Jf Studio

Modern, Feminine and minimalist logo Design

Jf Studio
Jf Studio
  • Save
Modern, Feminine and minimalist logo Design calligraphy feminine font logo mark logodesign logo design concept fashion logo design 2021 trend modern logo feminine design feminine feminine logo minimalist logo illustration design flat minimal branding logo brand identity brand
Download color palette

Hello, I am Joy from JF Studio. Are you looking for a professional Freelancer for graphic design,? Then you are in the right place.
I will provide you with VIP express service in 24 hours delivery.
Don't worry! we can fulfill your request. It's my responsibility to grow your business.

MY SERVICES:
------------

➥ Social Media post
➥ Any Social Media cover
➥ Logo Design
➥ Business Cards & Stationery
➥ Flyer Design
➥ Poster Design

Jf Studio
Jf Studio

More by Jf Studio

View profile
    • Like