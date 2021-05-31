Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexey Bocharov

selena beach wear

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov
  • Save
selena beach wear e shop clean shop web selena store wear beach beachwear screens branding landing dribbble screen design
Download color palette

The first screen for a beachwear store.
Первый экран для магазина пляжной одежды.
----------------------------------------------
Нужна разработка дизайна сайта, лендинга, фирменного стиля или лого?
Пишите на почту.

Do you need some help?
Send us message
bocharov.space@gmail.com
----------------------------------------------
Follow me on
behance / instagram / facebook /

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov

More by Alexey Bocharov

View profile
    • Like