Bonus Round Design for the online slot game

Bonus Round Design for the online slot game
The bonus game of the World of Dwarfs slot looks like it was actually built by the dwarfs.

Imitation of natural materials - wood and stone was used for decoration. The frame around the drum looks like stone pillars with wooden planks laid across.

The control panel also resembles a stone surface covered with tree roots.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

