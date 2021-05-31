Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ForSureLetters

Superfied

Superfied logotype design logodesign logotype ui design superfied flow brush lettering brush script agency ui typography handwritten branding process sketch logo custom calligraphy
One of the logo options for a small Ui agency in Sweden, Stockholm.
I was experimenting with a "S" letter and made it in a kinda hyperbolized, hyper big manner. I got the feedback that it reminds "C" or "G". So I will make it more clear during the process. 

