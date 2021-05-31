Graphicsfuel

Handdrawn Foliage Vector Elements

  1. Handdrawn-Foliage-Vector-Elements.jpg
  2. Handdrawn-Foliage-Elements-1.jpg
  3. Handdrawn-Foliage-Elements-2.jpg

Here’s a collection of 21 hand drawn wild foliage elements in vector format. You can use the vector foliate to create your own unique branding patterns, illustrations, artwork for home decor, greeting and wedding cards, fabric, decorations, backgrounds, blogs, banners, tattoos and much more!

Download Vector Foliage

Posted on May 31, 2021
