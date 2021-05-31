Lucas Fields

Lalun Logo Design Concept 1

Lalun Logo Design Concept 1 mark minimalist venezuela fashion jewelry l ll lettermark monogram branding identity brand design logo
Lalun creates unique collections of handmade jewelry and this is one of the concepts presented. The idea was to combine two L's and create a unique and minimal mark. Color was inspired by the Venezuelan flag, since their founder is originally from Venezuela.

