Lalun Logo Design Concept 1

Lalun creates unique collections of handmade jewelry and this is one of the concepts presented. The idea was to combine two L's and create a unique and minimal mark. Color was inspired by the Venezuelan flag, since their founder is originally from Venezuela.
I'm currently available for new projects.
If you're interested in working with me, feel free to visit my website and send me a message.
lucasfields.net