Hi Dribblers,
Today I started my daily UI challenge (1/100 days).
To find an idea I used a random word generator and got the word "Poetry", so I decided to do a simple sign-up page for a publisher and writer development agency.
Hope you all like it! Press "L" if you like it.
--------------------
Are you looking to build a website? Contact me: alisavvonder@gmail.com