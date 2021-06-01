Rubrik • Case Study Page

Hey, Dribbblers! 👋

Today, we're launching a brand new case study!

Rubrik, the market leader in Cloud Data Management, was growing fast, and so was their website. In 2016, we came together for a great challenge — the development and design revamp of Rubrik's new website.

Pixelmatters had to guarantee a website with good performance, robust security, and a great user experience, despite the users' location. But first, we had to get to know the website from A to Z.

Read the full story → Case Study

—

